FDA will meet later this week to decide on recommending annual COVID vaccine

(WBKO)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, it’s an annual routine to stop into their local clinic or pharmacy every fall for their yearly flu shot. U.S. health officials have a vision to get COVID vaccinations to the public through a similar procedure.

Local leaders say this would make it easier for people to keep track of how many shots they’ve received, or how long it’s been since their last booster.

“Right now, there is no guidance. Once I have my initial series and I have my booster, what do I do? There is no guidance. So, how do we create guidance, but also how do we make it simple?” said Dr. J’Patrick Fahn, chief medical officer at CHI St. Alexius.

The FDA hopes this campaign would help boost vaccination rates nationwide as they have seen a dramatic drop-off in immunizations after the initial vaccine dose. The FDA will meet with an outside panel of specialists on Thursday to gather their opinions.

