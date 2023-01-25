Bismarck man sentenced to probation after shooting incident

Michael Smiley ordered to serve probation
Michael Smiley ordered to serve probation(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to three years of supervised probation for a September shooting incident.

Prosecutors claim 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled out a gun during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness told police Smiley had driven over a woman’s foot during the incident. They said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air.

Tuesday, Smiley pleaded guilty to felony terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

Judge Bobbi Weiler ordered a deferred imposition of sentenced for the charges and probation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum

Latest News

Soldier accounted for from WWII
Government identifies remains of Glendive soldier who died during Bataan Death March
10pm Sportscast 1/24/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/24/2023
Postal Rates Increase
Postal rates on the rise
Local diner beaten by egg prices
Local diner beaten by egg prices