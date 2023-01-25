Bismarck man sentenced to probation after shooting incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to three years of supervised probation for a September shooting incident.

Prosecutors claim 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled out a gun during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness told police Smiley had driven over a woman’s foot during the incident. They said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air.

Tuesday, Smiley pleaded guilty to felony terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

Judge Bobbi Weiler ordered a deferred imposition of sentenced for the charges and probation.

