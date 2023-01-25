76-year-old woman freezes to death outside after falling on driveway, police say

Police in Vermont say a 76-year-old woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. (Source: WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say an older woman froze to death outside of her home after a fall last week.

According to Vermont State Police, a 76-year-old woman’s body was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

WCAX reports a neighbor said a snow plow driver found the body that morning.

Police said they believe the woman fell in her driveway at her North Rupert home and died from exposure to the freezing conditions.

A community-based organization is urging those to check on their neighbors as another round of storms and cold weather are expected in the region.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. If you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check-in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene, with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police have not immediately identified the woman who died.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Class B Polls
Class B Basketball Polls

Latest News

The 64-year-old was allowed to return home after being convicted allowed to return home to the...
Doctor who molested patients convicted of federal sex counts
Indian Child Welfare Act
ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
Caedmon Marx
Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature