Ward County Detention Center honors employees’ efforts amid staffing issues

Ward County Detention Center employees
Ward County Detention Center employees(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As law enforcement agencies continue to face worker shortages, the Ward County Detention Center took a moment this week to honor staff who go above and beyond.

The jail currently employs more than sixty officers.

On Monday, the department recognized award winners who were voted on by their peers.

The jail’s captain Chris Ray said retention issues are partly due to the workers’ job market and people use the job as a stepping stone to other careers in law enforcement.

“A lot of officers have left the career field, or they’ve transitioned into other jobs, so our staffing has been hurt in 2022: shifts running, minimum staffing, which means a lot of other people had to pick up the slack,” said Ray.

Ray said the honors are to help boost morale and show appreciation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Class B Polls
Class B Basketball Polls

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
powerball
Lottery jackpots increase winnings breaking records
sidney murders
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
10pm Sportscast 1/23/2023
10 Sportscast 1/23/2023