Ward County Detention Center honors employees’ efforts amid staffing issues

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As law enforcement agencies continue to face worker shortages, the Ward County Detention Center took a moment this week to honor staff who go above and beyond.

The jail currently employs more than sixty officers.

On Monday, the department recognized award winners who were voted on by their peers.

The jail’s captain Chris Ray said retention issues are partly due to the workers’ job market and people use the job as a stepping stone to other careers in law enforcement.

“A lot of officers have left the career field, or they’ve transitioned into other jobs, so our staffing has been hurt in 2022: shifts running, minimum staffing, which means a lot of other people had to pick up the slack,” said Ray.

Ray said the honors are to help boost morale and show appreciation.

