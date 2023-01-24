Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach

ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the victims in Sunday’s fatal head-on crash on Highway 52 has been identified as a 17-year veteran with the North Dakota National Guard, as well as a teacher and coach in Minot.

The guard identified Christopher Brewer, of Velva, as a second lieutenant with the 219th Security Forces Squadron at Minot Air Force Base.

The 41-year-old Brewer enlisted with the guard in 2005 and held several roles with the 119th Wing during his time with the guard.

Maj. General Alan Dohrmann described Brewer as “a true patriot, Christopher was the epitome of a citizen-Airmen, serving his nation in uniform and his community as a teacher.”

Brewer also worked as a teacher and a coach at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot.

Brewer’s visitation is Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Karlsruhe, with a prayer vigil at the church to follow.

His service is Friday, Jan. 27, at the church in Karlsruhe.

The other victim in Sunday’s crash has been identified as 32-year-old Robb LaBonte, of Minot. Arrangements for LaBonte are pending.

Your News Leaders expresses its deepest sympathies to the loved ones of both victims of Sunday’s crash near Velva.

