Residents sign petition to recall Emily Eckroth from Bismarck School Board

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents met to sign a petition to recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck School Board Monday evening at the Burleigh County Building.

Eckroth refused to resign after being requested to step down by the board at its last meeting. Eckroth pleaded guilty to obstructing justice following a traffic stop in September.

The Secretary of State’s Office gave the approval to circulate the petition last week. To officially recall Eckroth, 2,709 signatures are needed. The required number of signatures is equivalent to 25 percent of voters in the last school board election. Karen Dunlap is part of the committee to recall Eckroth and has two children in the BPS school district.

“They’re there making decisions about their education, and there ought to be someone the children can look up to, and that’s why it was really important to me to take this on. Because we just felt she was not taking proper ownership of her actions,” said Dunlap.

The signatures need to be collected by April 20. So far, petitioners have gathered a couple of hundred signatures, and Dunlap is confident they will meet the number of signatures needed.

