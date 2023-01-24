Pro Image closing in the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is going to be another vacant store space in the Bismarck area. Pro Image in the Kirkwood Mall will be closing its doors later this week.

The sports apparel store opened in 2007 and is closing after the owner decided to retire. Managers were given the opportunity to buy select locations, however, the Bismarck shop chose not to. The outlet is currently selling its remaining inventory at 70% off.

“We started our sale right after Black Friday. We’ve been pretty busy. We do still have some really good stuff left,” said Stacey Issac, store manager.

The store is expecting to close this Saturday but might stay open until January 29 if they still have inventory.

