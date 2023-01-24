Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hague

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAGUE, N.D. (KFYR) - A heavenly steeple stands high in south-central North Dakota, but to see this romanesque-style church in Hague, you have to travel off the beaten path. Cliff Naylor first took us there in 1995.

Your News Leader pulled that story from the archives for today’s return trip.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church and its Iron Cross Cemetery, in Hague, North Dakota, are both listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The original St. Mary’s, built in 1907, burned down in February 1929.

The new church was built with brick and steel to make sure the building was completely fireproof. The current church was constructed to seat 600, but the current population of the entire town is only 68.

