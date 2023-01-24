ND airline boardings hit 1 million in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota airline boardings surpassed one million in 2022. This comes two years after the industry saw a 50 percent decrease in the state in 2020. Only 500,000 flew in or out of North Dakota during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The state was originally projected to hit one million in 2030, but first hit that mark in 2012. A record of 1.2 million happened in 2014.

Despite the impact of winter storms canceling flights in November and December 2022, the state was still able to reach the highest number of boardings in recent years.

“Surpassing the one million boardings for the calendar year of 2022 is significant. Moving forward in 2023, we’re seeing the levels very close to pre-pandemic levels,” said Kyle Wanner, executive director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

The last time airline boardings hit one million in the state was in 2019.

