Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum

Minot woman charged
Minot woman charged(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests.

Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.

Prosecutors charged Parker with a felony 3rd offense DUI refusal with a minor. She has not yet entered a plea.

