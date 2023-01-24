Minot Hot Tots reveal first player signing in team history

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot’s newest baseball team has checked off another milestone.

The team announced Friday that Devin Jones, an outfielder from Creighton University, is the first player to sign onto the team’s 2023 roster.

“From what I’ve heard, Minot is the place to be,” said Devin.

Devin is a freshman at Creighton.

“He is a strong defender with raw potential at the plate and he is eager to get out here. He’s a great fit for what we are looking to do here in Minot,” said Hot Tots Coach Mitchell Gallagher.

For more information, visit the team release.

