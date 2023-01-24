Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board

New NDHSAA Board Members
New NDHSAA Board Members(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year.

Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.

The NDHSAA tallied votes from member schools and approved the election Thursday, Jan. 19.

Derr graduated from Des Lacs-Burlington High School and coaches the Glenburn boys basketball team.

Lunde graduated from Mohall Public School.

Both graduated from Minot State University.

Lunde replaces Bismarck Legacy Athletic Director Paul Jundt.

Derr replaces Dave Shoch, Velva superintendent.

Their four-year term begins at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

