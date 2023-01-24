Landline motorcoach service coming to Fargo airport in March

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Sun Country Airlines will soon be offering customers more options to make connecting flights in Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Starting in March, the airline is expanding its partnership with Landline to launch motorcoach service five days per week between Hector International Airport in Fargo and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

Landline motorcoach vehicles feature free wi-fi and entertainment, extra leg room, leather seats, in-seat power and an onboard bathroom. Customers will also have the ability to check bags in Fargo.

Landline connections are available just like any other connecting flight. Travelers can visit www.suncountry.com and a book a trip starting or ending at Hector International Airport.

A ride with Landline costs $15 for one way or $30 round trip. Service from MSP to Fargo begins March 1, while service from Fargo to MSP begins March 2, 2023.

