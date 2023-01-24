Landline motorcoach service coming to Fargo airport in March

Sun Country plane and Landline coach
Sun Country plane and Landline coach(Sun Country)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Sun Country Airlines will soon be offering customers more options to make connecting flights in Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Starting in March, the airline is expanding its partnership with Landline to launch motorcoach service five days per week between Hector International Airport in Fargo and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

Landline motorcoach vehicles feature free wi-fi and entertainment, extra leg room, leather seats, in-seat power and an onboard bathroom. Customers will also have the ability to check bags in Fargo.

Landline connections are available just like any other connecting flight. Travelers can visit www.suncountry.com and a book a trip starting or ending at Hector International Airport.

A ride with Landline costs $15 for one way or $30 round trip. Service from MSP to Fargo begins March 1, while service from Fargo to MSP begins March 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Class B Polls
Class B Basketball Polls

Latest News

ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
Ward County Detention Center employees
Ward County Detention Center honors employees’ efforts amid staffing issues
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
powerball
Lottery jackpots increase winnings breaking records