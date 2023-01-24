Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A judge in Sidney made her decision in sentencing a Forsyth woman to 70 years for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago.

On January 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer filled up her vehicle and several gas cans in preparation for a trip from Forsyth to Sidney. Prosecutors say it ended with her killing an acquaintance, 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein, inside his apartment.

“After hiding for hours behind the couch, [Brewer] then took out her gun, and shot Chris in the head while he slept. How much more cold and premeditated does it get,” said Charity McLarty, Richland County Attorney.

After taking a plea agreement in October, Brewer sat in the Richland County Court Monday for sentencing. Family and friends of Wetzstein spoke out about the impact his death had on them.

“She murdered the man who helped her and cared for her. She murdered the father of three amazing people,” said Jolene Flannigan, Wetzstein’s girlfriend.

Brewer also had people who spoke in defense of her character.

“She has served as the voice of reason and compassion countless times to all of those whose lives she entered,” said Steven Frost, Brewer’s son.

Judge Katherine Bidegaray sided with the state, sentencing Brewer to 100 years with 30 suspended. She said Brewer’s actions were inexcusable and correctly fit the nature of deliberate homicide.

“That was a span of about seven-and-a-half hours. Never, during that entire time, did your voice of reason that some of the people who wrote character letters in your support, ever surface to make you realize that what you were about to do was cold-hearted, cold-blooded, murder,” said Bidegaray

McLarty said the sentence would force Brewer to serve at least 25 years before she could appeal for parole.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.