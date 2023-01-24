Class B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re officially less than a month away from the start of the Class B girls basketball region tournaments. That means we’re through nearly three-fourths of the weekly polls, this week being the ninth edition.

The top three of this week’s girls’ poll are identical from a week ago. Central McLean makes the biggest jump from nine to four. Garrison moves up a spot, with Shiloh dropping to eight. Bowman County hops into the top 10.

On the boys side, Four Winds-Minnewauken stays on top with all 18 votes. The highest-ranked central and southwestern team is Beulah at seven, who jumped up a place from last week.

Standing Rock makes an appearance at number 10 after another unbeaten week.

GIRLS POLL

Rugby (14) – 13-0 (Last Week: 1) Thompson (4) – 12-1 (Last Week: 2) Kenmare-Bowbells – 13-2 (Last Week: 3) Central McLean – 13-1 (Last Week: 9) Central Cass – 9-3 (Last Week: 6) May-Port CG – 12-2 (Last Week: 7) Garrison – 13-1 (Last Week: 8) Shiloh Christian – 12-2 (Last Week: 4) Oakes – 10-2 (Last Week: 5) Bowman County – 13-1 (Last Week: NR)

BOYS POLL

Four Winds-Minnewauken (18) – 9-0 (Last Week: 1) Central Cass – 11-0 (Last Week: 2) Bishop Ryan – 9-1 (Last Week: 3) Sargent County – 11-0 (Last Week: 4) Ellendale – 12-0 (Last Week: 5) Thompson – 7-3 (Last Week: 7) Beulah – 8-1 (Last Week: 8) North Border – 9-1 (Last Week: 9) Grafton – 7-2 (Last Week: 6) Standing Rock – 10-1 (Last Week: NR)

