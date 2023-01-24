Class B Basketball Polls
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re officially less than a month away from the start of the Class B girls basketball region tournaments. That means we’re through nearly three-fourths of the weekly polls, this week being the ninth edition.
The top three of this week’s girls’ poll are identical from a week ago. Central McLean makes the biggest jump from nine to four. Garrison moves up a spot, with Shiloh dropping to eight. Bowman County hops into the top 10.
On the boys side, Four Winds-Minnewauken stays on top with all 18 votes. The highest-ranked central and southwestern team is Beulah at seven, who jumped up a place from last week.
Standing Rock makes an appearance at number 10 after another unbeaten week.
GIRLS POLL
- Rugby (14) – 13-0 (Last Week: 1)
- Thompson (4) – 12-1 (Last Week: 2)
- Kenmare-Bowbells – 13-2 (Last Week: 3)
- Central McLean – 13-1 (Last Week: 9)
- Central Cass – 9-3 (Last Week: 6)
- May-Port CG – 12-2 (Last Week: 7)
- Garrison – 13-1 (Last Week: 8)
- Shiloh Christian – 12-2 (Last Week: 4)
- Oakes – 10-2 (Last Week: 5)
- Bowman County – 13-1 (Last Week: NR)
BOYS POLL
- Four Winds-Minnewauken (18) – 9-0 (Last Week: 1)
- Central Cass – 11-0 (Last Week: 2)
- Bishop Ryan – 9-1 (Last Week: 3)
- Sargent County – 11-0 (Last Week: 4)
- Ellendale – 12-0 (Last Week: 5)
- Thompson – 7-3 (Last Week: 7)
- Beulah – 8-1 (Last Week: 8)
- North Border – 9-1 (Last Week: 9)
- Grafton – 7-2 (Last Week: 6)
- Standing Rock – 10-1 (Last Week: NR)
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.