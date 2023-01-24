Bring your infant to work program helps with daycare costs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Daycare can be expensive and hard to find. Sometimes parents have to reserve a spot in a care facility before their baby is even born. To help parents out, some businesses are allowing parents to bring their babies with them to work.

Cathryn Sprynczynatyk is enjoying her new co-worker. However, he is not always quiet and can be a little busybody.

”Everyone loves seeing the baby, it makes everyone happier,” said Cathryn Sprynczynatyk, leadership Bismarck-Mandan director.

Cathryn and her three-month-old son Magnus are part of an infant-to-work program at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. Mothers or fathers can bring their infants into work for up to six months.

”As we look at what it’s going to take to build a culture that we’re proud of and make this a place that people want to work, it makes perfect sense to continue the program,” said Brian Ritter, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC president.

Magnus is the fourth child to receive daycare at the office. For Cathryn, Magnus is the second child she has brought in. She says no matter what the day brings, you find a way to be productive.

”I get work done, however we can. He is with me in my cubicle, I might be standing at a standing desk wearing him. He comes with me into meetings. He comes with me everywhere right now,” said Sprynczynatyk.

The program helps alleviate daycare costs and improves employee retention. The biggest benefit from the program is the help Cathryn gets with the emotional transition of leaving the baby.

”It’s hard as a new mother to leave your young baby at daycare the very first time. This is a wonderful transition,” said Sprynczynatyk.

The program has been at the Chamber EDC program for more than 10 years.

In 2020, more than 16,000 children needed childcare in Burleigh County.

