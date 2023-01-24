Bring your infant to work program helps with daycare costs

Bring infant to work
Bring infant to work(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Daycare can be expensive and hard to find. Sometimes parents have to reserve a spot in a care facility before their baby is even born. To help parents out, some businesses are allowing parents to bring their babies with them to work.

Cathryn Sprynczynatyk is enjoying her new co-worker. However, he is not always quiet and can be a little busybody.

”Everyone loves seeing the baby, it makes everyone happier,” said Cathryn Sprynczynatyk, leadership Bismarck-Mandan director.

Cathryn and her three-month-old son Magnus are part of an infant-to-work program at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. Mothers or fathers can bring their infants into work for up to six months.

”As we look at what it’s going to take to build a culture that we’re proud of and make this a place that people want to work, it makes perfect sense to continue the program,” said Brian Ritter, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC president. 

Magnus is the fourth child to receive daycare at the office. For Cathryn, Magnus is the second child she has brought in. She says no matter what the day brings, you find a way to be productive.

”I get work done, however we can. He is with me in my cubicle, I might be standing at a standing desk wearing him. He comes with me into meetings. He comes with me everywhere right now,” said Sprynczynatyk.

The program helps alleviate daycare costs and improves employee retention. The biggest benefit from the program is the help Cathryn gets with the emotional transition of leaving the baby.

”It’s hard as a new mother to leave your young baby at daycare the very first time. This is a wonderful transition,” said Sprynczynatyk.

The program has been at the Chamber EDC program for more than 10 years.

In 2020, more than 16,000 children needed childcare in Burleigh County.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash near Velva
Charras and Tequila Bismarck
Charras and Tequila’s success leads to new Bismarck restaurant
Bar in ND
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Petition to recall Emily Eckroth
Petition to recall Bismarck School Board member approved

Latest News

Petition to recall Emily Eckroth
Residents sign petition to recall Emily Eckroth from Bismarck School Board
Minot State University students
Minot State University optimistic about future student enrollments
Mandan home explosion
Long road ahead to healing after Mandan home explosion
Bismarck State College
Cybersecurity one of several in-demand careers to qualify for free tuition at BSC