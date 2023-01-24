Bill addressing divisive issues in higher ed introduced

Senator Paulson, R-Minot
Senator Paulson, R-Minot
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill addressing controversial issues like critical race theory at universities has been introduced at the statehouse this week.

Senator Bob Paulson of Minot sponsored Senate Bill 2247, which would make it illegal to penalize a student for refusing to believe what he calls “a divisive concept.” The bill gives 16 definitions for divisive concepts, most of which are related to race or sex. Committee members were concerned this would violate the rights of students and teachers.

“It does not limit their first amendment rights. What it says is that someone can’t be in some way penalized if they don’t agree, or assent to, the elements of the letter K,” said Senator Paulson, R-Minot.

Those opposed to this bill say the passage of this bill would hinder creativity and inquiry in higher ed classrooms.

