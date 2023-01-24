48-year-old Watford City man seriously injured in hit-and-run

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City man sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning in McKenzie County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 85 approximately one mile west of Arnegard.

The 48-year-old man was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup when an unknown truck traveling westbound hauling a flatbed trailer crossed into the eastbound lanes, struck the pickup in a side-swipe collision and continued westbound.

The man in the pickup was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is seeking any information regarding the crash at 701-328-2447.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.