48-year-old Watford City man seriously injured in hit-and-run

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City man sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning in McKenzie County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 85 approximately one mile west of Arnegard.

The 48-year-old man was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup when an unknown truck traveling westbound hauling a flatbed trailer crossed into the eastbound lanes, struck the pickup in a side-swipe collision and continued westbound.

The man in the pickup was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is seeking any information regarding the crash at 701-328-2447.

