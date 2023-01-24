2023 KMOT Ag Expo kicks off Wednesday

KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of farmers, ranchers, and exhibitors are taking over the North Dakota State Fair Center this week for the 2023 KMOT Ag Expo.

The expo is an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products, and for producers to discuss the challenges they’re facing in the fields and learn about state-of-the-art technologies to help them get their products out to market.

This year’s expo runs Jan. 25-27. It’s open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 9-4 on Friday.

Admission and parking are free.

Your News Leader looks forward to seeing you at the largest indoor farm show in the Midwest!

Anyone with questions about this year’s show should contact KMOT Station Manager Todd Telin at todd.telin@gray.tv or KMOT Ag Expo Coordinator Jeff Emmert at jeff.emmert@gray.tv.

More information can be found on the official KMOT Ag Expo website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

