Two killed in head-on crash near Velva

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Two men were killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 52 just north of Velva, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 32-year-old Minot man was headed southeast shortly before 4:30 p.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Velva man.

The patrol said both drivers were taken to Trinity Hospital but suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators said neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and conditions were clear.

The crash remains under investigation.

Highway 52 was closed between Sawyer and Velva while emergency crews attended to the scene.

