State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties.

According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.

“It gives the counties that opportunity if they choose not to, so thereby generating a property tax relief for the residents. Unlike most of the property taxes we deal with at the state, it does not cost the state money,” said Patten.

The bill now heads to the House for their approval.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.