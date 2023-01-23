State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement

Semi on gravel road in ND
Semi on gravel road in ND(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties.

According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.

“It gives the counties that opportunity if they choose not to, so thereby generating a property tax relief for the residents. Unlike most of the property taxes we deal with at the state, it does not cost the state money,” said Patten.

The bill now heads to the House for their approval.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charras and Tequila Bismarck
Charras and Tequila’s success leads to new Bismarck restaurant
Two killed in head-on crash near Velva
Bar in ND
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Petition to recall Emily Eckroth
Petition to recall Bismarck School Board member approved

Latest News

Nine military officers are claiming their blood cancer diagnoses are linked to a nuclear...
Military looking into potential link between officer cancer cases and nuclear site construction
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Reinbold at Hebron
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Reinbold from Hebron
Sara Reinbold, Hebron
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Reinbold from Hebron
10pm Sportscast 1/22/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/22/2023