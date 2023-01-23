Public Works remodel begins

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 22, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Works is renovating their building. This week the utility bill drop-off and main entrance will move.

The drop-off box will move about 50 yards north from where it was previously located. The public entrance will relocate to the northwest side of the building. Accessible parking will shift north to accommodate those needing to use the new entrance. These changes are part of a 26-million-dollar remodel that will take place throughout the summer of 2024.

