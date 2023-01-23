North Dakota and Minnesota flags at half-staff to honor California mass shooting victims

Flags at half staff in Minnesota
Flags at half staff in Minnesota(KTTC)
By Sophie Helgeson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags in North Dakota and Minnesota are flying at half-staff, to honor the lives lost in the Monterey Park, California mass shooting on Saturday.

The orders cover flags at all government buildings to fly half staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26th.

Both Governors are encouraging all individuals, businesses, and other organizations to join in lowering their flags.

