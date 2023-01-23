Military looking into potential link between officer cancer cases and nuclear site construction

Nine military officers are claiming their blood cancer diagnoses are linked to a nuclear...
Nine military officers are claiming their blood cancer diagnoses are linked to a nuclear missile site they helped build.(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASCADE COUNTY, M.T. (KFYR) - Nine military officers, who helped construct a nuclear missile base more than two decades ago, believe a blood cancer they’ve all been diagnosed with is linked to their time at the site.

The officers were all involved in the construction of Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana 25 years ago. Of those nine diagnosed with blood cancer, one of them has died from the disease.

The officers worked deep underground in a small operations bunker encased in concrete and steel, and remained there for days at a time.

U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Sebeck said in a military briefing that it’s possible there’s an association between the cancer and their time working in the construction of the missile base. He added that senior leaders are aware of the possible link.

“Missileers have always been concerned about known hazards, such as exposure to chemicals, asbestos, polychlorinated biphenyls, lead and other hazardous material in the work environment,” Sebeck said in the briefing. “All missileers should be screened and tracked for the rest of their lives.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charras and Tequila Bismarck
Charras and Tequila’s success leads to new Bismarck restaurant
Two killed in head-on crash near Velva
Bar in ND
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Petition to recall Emily Eckroth
Petition to recall Bismarck School Board member approved

Latest News

Featured Teacher: Mrs. Reinbold at Hebron
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Reinbold from Hebron
Sara Reinbold, Hebron
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Reinbold from Hebron
10pm Sportscast 1/22/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/22/2023
Two killed in head-on crash near Velva