Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A residence has been declared dangerous and ordered for demolition by the Mandan City Commission. The commission unanimously voted to declare the home dangerous at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

Mandan Building Official Jordan Singer says the home at 1310 Second Street NE had utilities shut off in 2016 and has been vacant for years.

“This for me is a last resort. Not something I take lightly to. To consider this building dangerous,” said Singer.

Singer said that the city has tried to reach out to the property owner for more than a year with no answer. The property owner has 30 days to respond to the commission’s decision and will have to pay for the demolition.

