Man tased after crews respond to small Apartment Fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he was uncooperative during a fire investigation at his apartment.

The Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for an odor at 4375 10th Ave. S. around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The caller reported smelling smoke throughout the building, but the alarms were not activated.

Crews investigated and found smoke coming from the first-floor laundry room. In the laundry room, firefighters didn’t find a fire but observed smoke coming from the wall of the apartment unit adjacent to the laundry room. When firefighters attempted to search the unit, the man inside became uncooperative and police were called in to help.

When officers arrived, the man was still not cooperating so police eventually used a taser to take him into custody. Hector Bonilla was transported to a local healthcare facility to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Bonilla, a 39-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for Endangering by Fire, Terrorizing, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Preventing Arrest.

At this time, fire damage appears to be limited to a bathroom vanity and the initial damage estimate is $1,000. Officials say the fire was intentionally set by Bonilla.

