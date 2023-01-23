Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.
The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. A press release shared from Noem’s office Monday reported that she had no involvement in the calls.

This incident follows the leak of Gov. Noem and her family’s private information including their personal Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” said Noem. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States attorney general and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.”

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach, according to a press release from Noem’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in head-on crash near Velva
Charras and Tequila Bismarck
Charras and Tequila’s success leads to new Bismarck restaurant
Bar in ND
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

Latest News

33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
trail expansion
Bismarck trails getting an expansion
mandan hockey
Mandan Girls Hockey off to top-3 start, continue to grow with game
sabers sign
6PM Sportscast 1/23/23
parade of clippers
Evening Weather 1/23/23