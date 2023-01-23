Featured Teacher: Mrs. Reinbold from Hebron

HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Our first Featured Teacher has been the heart and soul of Hebron School for nearly twenty years. Sara Reinbold is a special education teacher and runs the Resource Room, where students come for help with any of their subjects. But her impact goes far beyond schoolwork.

“I’ve always known to come up here at a time and see her when I needed to,” Emilee Moody, 9th grade, said.

At Hebron Public School, Mrs. Reinbold helps students from age four to 18 with any subject they’ll take on before graduating.

“I struggled with math sometimes. One day, she just took some of my classmates and I and, together, we just really worked on it and solved it,” Christine Martinson, 7th grade, said.

As our cameras visit Mrs. Reinbold at work, she’s partnering with fourth grader Annica Torres, though you might not call it work. It’s more like relationship-building.

“I’ve been called a school mom for many, many years already,” Reinbold laughed. “Just the fact that they know they can come to us. I have times that students come to us and it isn’t even academic.”

Her classroom is a constant source of compassion and patience for students throughout their time in school. Some students have been with her since they started public school.

“She’s been there with me for a long time, and she’s seen me grow and helped me with all my problems,” Moody said. “She’s a really big part of my life and I don’t ever want to leave.”

As tight as their bond becomes, she’s sure to teach them they won’t be alone after graduation. Her motto from the movie “Nanny McPhee” goes “when you need me, but don’t want me, I’m here. But when you want me, but don’t need me, that’s when I need to go.”

Students have kept up with Mrs. Reinbold long after graduation.

If you would like to nominate a teacher for our special feature, email hope.sisk@kfyrtv.com with more information.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.