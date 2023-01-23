Cybersecurity one of several in-demand careers to qualify for free tuition at BSC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For those deciding to pursue or go back to higher education, cost is sometimes a major factor in their decision. Bismarck State College might have made that decision a little easier — if not a no-brainer.

Ty Kuntz never planned on enrolling at BSC...

“Honestly, I was just working at an auto-body shop, I wasn’t planning on going to college,” said Kuntz.

...but he’s glad he did. Especially since Bismarck State College announced his program qualifies for free tuition through their “In-Demand Careers Scholarship.”

“I’m paying all mine out of my own pocket. I’m putting myself through school, so every bit helps. So, when I’m getting a whole class wiped out for free, I mean, that’s a big deal for me,” said Kuntz.

Ty is a freshman in BSC’s cybersecurity program, which is just one of 19 other two and four-year programs which qualify for free tuition. The school was awarded more than $315,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act, which is enough to pay for 122 full-time tuitions. It may sound too good to be true, but BSC officials say it’s the real deal.

“And it is free. Free tuition, free courses, the fees will be covered as well. There’s a number of programs as well that qualify that have a high demand, a high workforce need in our community,” said Karen Erickson, dean of enrollment management at BSC.

Students and working professionals can apply for enrollment in one of 20 areas. Once accepted to BSC and their program of choice, they will enjoy free tuition, fees, and textbooks up to $6,000.

Qualifying classes begin as early as February 6, and scholarships will be awarded through June 30 or until the funds run out.

