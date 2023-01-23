Child sole survivor of house fire that killed 5

The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed.(patticake1601/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in rural Washington state on Saturday, but one child escaped alive, authorities said.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the fire, at a home in the Capitol State Forest southwest of Olympia, just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They found the home engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charras and Tequila Bismarck
Charras and Tequila’s success leads to new Bismarck restaurant
Two killed in head-on crash near Velva
Bar in ND
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
Petition to recall Emily Eckroth
Petition to recall Bismarck School Board member approved
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition

Latest News

John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota
X-Golf manager J.W. Park, left, helps Ashley Moreno to check out at X-Golf indoor golf in...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes