Bismarck trails getting an expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has an extensive trail system that thousands use not only in the summer, but the winter as well for outdoor recreation. The Parks Department is looking into expanding that system.

This trail will soon take walkers, runners, and cyclist even further. The Parks District is looking to expand the trail on South Washington to connect with General Sibley Park. The route currently stops near Meridian Drive. The Burleigh County Commission previously received a NDDOT grant for alternative transportation. The agency asked the commission to apply for the grant, because the NDDOT would not allocate money to parks since they are not a recognized government entity.

“We’ve been looking forward to that project for many, many years. Trying to get that one on the list and get that one taken care of because it would really extend our system and really start to connect some of our properties,” said David Mayer, BPRD Operations Director.

The Burleigh County Commission voted unanimously to give the grant money to the park district, which will pay for all costs for the construction of the trail expansion.

