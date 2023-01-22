9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday.

Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 p.m.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
Charras and Tequila Bismarck
Charras and Tequila’s success leads to new Bismarck restaurant
Krall ruling
Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case
Medina house fire
Medina house fire results in total loss

Latest News

Ukrainian units are holding large scale drills to prepare for bigger battles to come.
Ukrainian forces prepare for possible Russian offensive
Dylan Gartenmayer, 21, was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him...
Diver rescued after being swept away by current
The 21-year-old was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the...
RAW: Family, friends celebrate as missing diver found alive
good life
‘Finding the Good Life’ in Minot