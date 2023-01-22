Petition to recall Bismarck School Board member approved

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A petition to recall Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has been approved for circulation.

The North Dakota Secretary of State office approved it Friday, according to Karen Dunlap, chair of the recall organizing committee.

The petition is an attempt at removing Eckroth from public office following her guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function during a DUI traffic stop involving her husband. Eckroth has refused to resign from the school board despite calls by other board members for her to do so.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.