Petition to recall Bismarck School Board member approved

Petition to recall Emily Eckroth(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A petition to recall Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has been approved for circulation.

The North Dakota Secretary of State office approved it Friday, according to Karen Dunlap, chair of the recall organizing committee.

The petition is an attempt at removing Eckroth from public office following her guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function during a DUI traffic stop involving her husband. Eckroth has refused to resign from the school board despite calls by other board members for her to do so.

Previous Coverage: Petition to recall Emily Eckroth drafted and sent for approval to Secretary of State’s office
Previous Coverage: Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign

