North Dakota man goes on a bicycle journey around Taiwan

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAIWAN (KFYR) - A North Dakota man is seeing another side of the world a little differently — on two wheels, biking around Taiwan.

That’s where he’s attending college, and during his time off for the Lunar New Year, he’s going on a 600-mile journey. Marshall Nunberg is already well into his journey, and it will take him 10 days to finish.

He says the island nation caters to bike riders.

"I just was coming home one day from class, and some of my Taiwanese friends were talking about it, and I thought I kinda wanna try it, and I haven't been training or anything. The longest I've biked in a day prior to this was 10 miles," Nunberg

He says he’s riding 60 to 80 miles a day, and riding a bike gives him a different perspective, allowing him to see things he would miss in a car or a train.

