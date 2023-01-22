Local Sports: Legacy boys hockey wins overtime thriller over Mandan, Shiloh Christian boys basketball wins sixth of year
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We had another packed Saturday of local sports! See the highlights above.
Scores:
Boys Hockey - Legacy 2, Mandan 1 (OT)
Boys Basketball - Shiloh Christian 87, Garrison 58
Men’s Basketball - UMary 67, Winona State 59
Women’s Basketball - UMary 75, Winona State 49
