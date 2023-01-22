Local Sports: Legacy boys hockey wins overtime thriller over Mandan, Shiloh Christian boys basketball wins sixth of year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We had another packed Saturday of local sports! See the highlights above.

Scores:

Boys Hockey - Legacy 2, Mandan 1 (OT)

Boys Basketball - Shiloh Christian 87, Garrison 58

Men’s Basketball - UMary 67, Winona State 59

Women’s Basketball - UMary 75, Winona State 49

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.