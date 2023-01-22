‘I didn’t think I ever see him again’: Woman reunited with dog that went missing in June

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Linda Rose has been suffering since June last year when her beloved Moose went missing. According to Rose, the dog was stolen from her.

“I didn’t think I ever see him again,” said Rose. “You know, I suffer from bad, bad depression and since I got him back, even though it’s been a day, it’s been totally different.”

Jump forward to 2023, a random stranger said she saw Moose walking the streets of Moorhead. He was freezing, had frostbite and other ailments.

“My heart was like broken, but also it was mended because I felt so good because I had got this dog home.” said Woltjer.

Lonie Woltjer, who recently had surgery for throat cancer, went door-to-door looking for Moose’s owner. She eventually took Moose to the pound. That’s when Rose was informed her dog was down there.

“I just kind of bent down and said ‘Moose!’ And he just came running and I almost fell over because he just jumped on me.” said Rose.

Rose has mental and physical health issues, which Moose helps her with. Now he’s back home where he belongs.

