Cracking down on organics fraud

Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of certified organic growers in North Dakota has risen to 183 and the term “organic” is more frequently seen splashed across items in the grocery store. But now, the U.S. government plans to impose new regulations on producers and handlers.

The Department of Agriculture is cracking down on what organic means. The new rules tighten laws, requiring more checks on imported good and more inspections overall. They’re trying to reduce fraud schemes.

It’s a move a long-time organic farmer says is critical.

“It’s everything. It’s consumer trust. We are organic in our kitchen and I want what’s best for our family our children and now our grandchildren. We started organic 22 years ago. It’s gotta mean something. I don’t want chemicals or pesticides in my grandbabies. Nor do you. Nor do consumers. That’s why they are buying it,” said Stephanie Alexandre, cattle farmer.

It’s the biggest update to organic regulations since 1990 and it is set to be implemented in 2024.

