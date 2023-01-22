Count scheduled to better address homelessness crisis in North Dakota

Homeless shelter
Homeless shelter(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in North Dakota are working to address the homelessness crisis. To understand the scope of the issue, officials through the North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be conducting a count of those facing homelessness around North Dakota.

The point-in-time count, organized by the North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care, will provide information to 53 counties, cities, towns, tribes, and unincorporated areas. The goal of the program is to better provide resources and programs to those experiencing homelessness.

This year the count is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Last year, there were an estimated 158 homeless people in the Bismarck-Mandan area in January.

Individuals and families in immediate need can call FirstLink’s 2-1-1 helpline.

