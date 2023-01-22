Bismarck Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie wins 400th career game
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Saturday night’s 10 to 4 win over Aberdeen, Bismarck Bobcats Head Coach Layne Sedevie has reached 400 wins in his career.
He joined the Bobcats organization as an assistant coach in 2009. Before the 2010-2011 season, he was promoted to head coach, and has been in that role since.
2022-2023 is Sedevie’s 13th year as head coach, and is now 400-277-5 overall. Sedevie also serves as the team’s General Manager.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.