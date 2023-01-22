Bill would allow physical therapists to give out mobility-impaired parking certificates in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans with mobility issues could soon have another resource at their disposal.

Senate Bill 2191 would include physical therapists on the list of medical professionals qualified to administer a mobility-impaired parking certificate.

“Physical therapists are considered mobility experts. We’ve had extensive training to evaluate all components of mobility, from the patient’s ability to walk, to transfer, we look at strength, to range of motion, to endurance. All those things can impact their mobility, so really, that’s what we do,” said Catherine Staloch, a physical therapist in Bismarck.

Additionally, Catherine Staloch says people tend to see their physical therapist more often than they see their physician, which means this would make it easier for those who need a mobility-impaired parking certificate to get it.

