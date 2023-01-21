Trial set in Williams County murder case

Jacob Long is charged in the death of 30-year-old Megan Lindquist, of Washington.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 34-year-old man charged with murder in Williams County.

Jacob Long waived his preliminary hearing and arraignment scheduled for this week and entered a not guilty plea, according to online records.

He’s charged in the death of 30-year-old Megan Lindquist, of Washington.

Long remains in custody on a $1 million bond. He’ll stand trial April 24 in Williams County.

Long also faces charges of terrorizing and criminal trespassing.

