Theodore Roosevelt National Park wild horse reprieve?

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The conversation on the possible removal of wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park is reaching the state level.

A North Dakota State Representative and a leader of a state agency say they are being contacted by citizens concerned about the horses’ future.

“They asked if I would be interested in helping submit a letter to the acting superintendent, so worked with them on drafting it,” said Representative Josh Boschee, District 44.

Representative Josh Boschee says he helped draft a letter to the acting Park Superintendent Angie Richman to extend the open comment period by sixty days.

He says this is to give the legislature enough time to determine if they are going to try and influence the park’s decision.

“If we’re going to send a letter or resolution of support or do some sort of policy action around it, so we would just like that time frame to be able to address the issue,” said Boschee.

He says he has been hearing concerns about the removal’s impact on park tourism. North Dakota’s Director of Tourism and Marketing says they are also being contacted about the horses.

“We have heard from a number of people who are very passionate about the horses and would like to see them remain in Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” said Sara Otte Coleman, tourism and marketing director. “We know that it’s something that sets Theodore Roosevelt National Park apart from other national parks in our region.”

Sara Otte Coleman says they understand and respect the process the park is taking for the livestock plan.

Currently, the open comment period closes January 31.

Click here to provide feedback.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.