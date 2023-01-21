Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022, three weeks after being...
Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022, three weeks after being convicted by a jury on four counts of fraud and conspiracy, federal prosecutors said.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, federal prosecutors said in court documents.

Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022, three weeks after being convicted by a jury on four counts of fraud and conspiracy, federal prosecutors said in a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California.

Holmes, who was CEO of Theranos during the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in a scheme that revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked, and the claims were false.

Holmes booked the 2022 flight without a scheduled return trip and only canceled it after prosecutors contacted Holmes’ attorneys about the “unauthorized flight,” prosecutors said.

Holmes’ attorneys did not immediately respond Friday to email and phone messages from The Associated Press. In a Jan. 23, 2022, email responding to prosecutors’ concerns about the planned trip, they said Holmes had booked it before the jury’s verdict to attend a wedding in Mexico.

“Given the verdict, she does not plan to take the trip and therefore did not provide notice, seek permission, or request access to her passport (which the government has) for the trip,” wrote Lance Wade, one of Holmes’ attorneys.

On November 17, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Homes to more than 11 years in prison. Davila ordered Holmes, who is pregnant, to report to prison on April 27, giving her enough time to give birth to her second child before she is incarcerated. She gave birth to a son shortly before her trial started last year.

Prosecutors did not protest Davila’s decision to give Holmes five months of freedom or bring up the fact that they considered her a flight risk.

Holmes is scheduled to return to court on March 17 for a hearing on her request to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs
Krall ruling
Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
Person of interest found
UPDATE: Bismarck Police have located the person of interest in stabbing

Latest News

Noem is promising to get rid of the grocery tax
South Dakota governor’s grocery tax repeal hits GOP pushback
Montana lawmaker seeks to overturn abortion ruling
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Railroad’s plan to test idea to cut train crews put on hold
Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
ND lawmakers reject bill that would ban use of certain personal pronouns
Wild horses in TRNP
Theodore Roosevelt National Park wild horse reprieve?