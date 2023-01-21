Medical professionals address shortcomings of geriatric care

MINOT, N. D (KMOT) - Dr. Ashley Sarasan, a physician with Trinity Hospital, said medical education about elder care is lacking in society.

She said one in three people in the United states will need geriatric care by 2030.

She said emergency medical service providers get a lot of training in the pediatric age group, but education and training in older populations is few and far between.

Sarasan said, for example, sepsis, an infection in the body, looks like a fever in typical non-geriatric adults.

However, it can appear as a drop in body temperature.

“This is what’s a normal heart rate. This is what’s a normal blood pressure, but that’s very different in a geriatric patient. The blood pressure of a geriatric patient in an emergency is different from what it should be for anybody else,” said Sarasan.

She said other vital signs such as abdominal pain in the elderly are often serious conditions.

