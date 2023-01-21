Hundreds attend March for Life at state capital

Organizers and participants were particularly excited to take part in the first of these events...
Organizers and participants were particularly excited to take part in the first of these events that was a celebration, in addition to being a call to action.(none)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of people gathered at the State Capitol on Friday to celebrate the March for Life.

Organizers and participants were particularly excited to take part in the first of these events that was a celebration, in addition to being a call to action.

“Especially this year, it’s super important, especially with Roe v. Wade being overturned, and we’re just really excited, especially since UMary is taking a lot of students here,” said Kenna Iron Necklace, a student at University of Mary.

Inside the Capitol, lawmakers, even those with differing viewpoints, were happy to see constituents exercising their right to assemble.

“It’s great when people get to come and demonstrate their viewpoint at the Legislature, at public buildings, so, certainly people can continue to do that on all issues, on all sides of the issues, and have that opportunity to express how they feel,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

The March for Life comes after the North Dakota House of Representatives voted 82-9 this week to approve House Bill 1173, which would make Jan. 22 of every year Right to Life Day in North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
Tana Marie Johnson
Family, friends remember Dickinson woman killed in crash
Mandan house explosion
Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion
Person of interest found
UPDATE: Bismarck Police have located the person of interest in stabbing
Charles Johnson, Jr.
Man arrested after shots fired at southeast Minot residence

Latest News

Beverly Everett
From Central Dakota Humane Society volunteer dog walker to published author
Debt ceiling stalemate
Debt Ceiling Stalemate
Rail bridge
Bridge dispute still a hot topic
Emergency medical workers from across the region are in Minot this week, sharpening their...
Emergency professionals sharpen their skills at EMS conference in Minot
She’s also a volunteer dog walker and now a published author.
From Central Dakota Humane Society volunteer dog walker to published author