Hundreds attend March for Life at state capital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of people gathered at the State Capitol on Friday to celebrate the March for Life.

Organizers and participants were particularly excited to take part in the first of these events that was a celebration, in addition to being a call to action.

“Especially this year, it’s super important, especially with Roe v. Wade being overturned, and we’re just really excited, especially since UMary is taking a lot of students here,” said Kenna Iron Necklace, a student at University of Mary.

Inside the Capitol, lawmakers, even those with differing viewpoints, were happy to see constituents exercising their right to assemble.

“It’s great when people get to come and demonstrate their viewpoint at the Legislature, at public buildings, so, certainly people can continue to do that on all issues, on all sides of the issues, and have that opportunity to express how they feel,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

The March for Life comes after the North Dakota House of Representatives voted 82-9 this week to approve House Bill 1173, which would make Jan. 22 of every year Right to Life Day in North Dakota.

