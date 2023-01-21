Fundraising efforts set up for ND Museum of Art after sculpture stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Garden Wheel, a centerpiece sculpture for the North Dakota Museum of Art, was stolen over the Halloween weekend in 2022. Now a GoFundMe page has been set up as they try to replace the artwork.

The museum is looking to raise $10,000 for a replacement statue. The Garden Wheel was originally acquired in 1998. The museum’s plan is to get the original sculptor, Elizabeth MacDonald, to replace her artwork.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.