Emergency professionals sharpen their skills at EMS conference in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The lifesaving measures that medical personnel took to save the life of NFL player Damar Hamlin has brought to light the importance of timely responses to emergencies.

EMT’s face crises like these daily and many of them are gathered in Minot Friday for a special conference.

Emergency response professionals face the potential of life or death up close consistently.

Melissa Neff, Assistant Fire Chief in the city of Mercer, said continuous education and training helps them be prepared, but it’s still very stressful.

“We see everybody at the worst moment of their lives on these calls,” said Neff.

Neff, currently in paramedic school, said when she’s on a scene, her adrenaline goes up, but her muscle memory kicks in.

One of the presenters at the Annual Northwest Region EMS Conference, Rob Klink, a flight nurse is presenting a simulation about how to handle difficult airways.

“Until we can really drive home and get the mechanics behind it and have a demonstration where we can actually put it on a patient and truly see the differences,” said Klink.

Klink said the hands-on helps professionals test out unexpected reactions from the body.

“Actually having that visual of it and trying to suction that was a little bit different because you’re not used to it,” said Neff.

Blood and other fluids can come up during an opioid overdose or other medical distress.

“We want to improve that oxygenation, increasing that better mental outcome,” said Klink.

Melissa said she’s learned new techniques since being at the event.

Networking and crosstalk about new developments in the field is common.

The conference continues this Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Hotel in Minot for topics such as infectious diseases and pediatric cardiac arrest.

