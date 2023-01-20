United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: TGU’s Bostyn Bailey

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – Bostyn Bailey is a baller.

“She is probably one of our best outside shooters on the team,” said Sophie Bachmeier, a junior.

Her comprehension of the court is that of a champion.

But it’s not always so serious.

“I’m always laughing or smiling,” said Bostyn.

The freshman is a welcome presence on the TGU basketball team.

“In school, she’s a great person to talk to. On the court she’s good for a laugh but you know she’s focused and that you can count on her,” said Ana Mohagen, a senior.

Bostyn broke the school’s single-game three-point record against Velva.

She hit seven threes in one game.

“Although Bostyn did break the three-point record, everyone knows that everyone on the team helped her to get that record,” said Sophie.

The Titans are tough.

“We were a good team last year, but we practiced more in the offseason and came back stronger with more teamwork,” said Bostyn.

And they are full of family.

“This whole team is just like a second family. (Bostyn) is a friend that turns into family. She’s just a silly person all together,” said Ana.

Her power is in her positivity.

“I’m the type of person who will smile to someone on the street, because who knows what they’re going through? If I smile at them, hopefully it will make their day better. That’s just how I think,” said Bostyn.

And sometimes, a silly smile.

The Titans play Drake-Anamoose Friday night in Towner.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.