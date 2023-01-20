UMary Wrestling’s Mid-Season Success

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary wrestling team has had about as good of a start to the winter as they could’ve asked for.

Nine wins, a top-15 team and three ranked wrestlers, they’re feeling good entering the back-third of the winter.

After a 10-3 regular season a year ago, a program-record four wrestlers qualified for nationals. After a year of success, the bar was raised.

Adam Aho: “When the guys come together and we have our fall meeting, the expectations were high going into this year.”

They earned a top-20 ranking to end the year, which was something the upperclassmen had worked towards after a rough start to their careers.

Max Bruss: “Big difference from year one. Now we’re just competitive. We’re striving to win and that was not here year one.”

Through 10 outings this winter, the 11th-ranked Marauders have won nine times. Every win began with work in the wrestling room.

Aho: “I want to see what they do in here, in the practice room every single day, translate out into competition. That’s been a huge reason for our success this year.”

In ten duals, they’ve only wrestled at the MAC three times, and are coming off a road trip for the ages. On January 3 they left Bismarck for Louisville, Kentucky. After two days and three team wins, they traveled back to Minnesota for their first two NSIC duals of the season. They were on the road for 10 straight days.

Aho: “Instead of driving and putting all the wear and tear coming back from Louisville, back home, and turn around a couple days later and going back down to Mankato, I just thought it was better on their bodies. I think the guys learned a lot about each other, probably too much, but it was a fun trip.”

A schedule that hasn’t been for the faint of heart, which is only possible with a group as tight as the Marauders.

Matt Kaylor: “There’s just a really strong form of brotherhood on the team, that brings us close. We like to have fun together, and we like to work hard together.”

UMary finishes out the regular season with seven duals over the next three weeks. Coach Aho says continued consistency will take them to where they want to be.

Aho: “We try and approach each match the same. It doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling, I want to make sure I’m seeing the same level of effort and excitement on the mat as day one.”

Kaylor: “Obviously we’ve got 10 guys in the lineup, but there’s 28 guys who want to win a national title. Each of us want to win a national title individually and in turn we’d win a team title.”

