Guilty verdicts in Dunseith stabbing

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – A Rolette County jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against a Belcourt man charged in a Feb. 2021 stabbing in Dunseith, following a four-day trial.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Bradley Vervalen with A-felony attempted murder and B-felony burglary.

Police arrested Vervalen in connection with a stabbing the morning of Feb. 21, 2021. Police at the time said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries but was stabilized.

The courts remanded Vervalen to custody Friday, pending sentencing, according to clerk of court’s office.

He’ll be sentenced April 17 at 3 p.m. and faces the chance of up to 20 years in prison on the A-felony charge.

