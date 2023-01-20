Guilty verdicts in Dunseith stabbing

Bradley Vervalen
Bradley Vervalen(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – A Rolette County jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against a Belcourt man charged in a Feb. 2021 stabbing in Dunseith, following a four-day trial.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Bradley Vervalen with A-felony attempted murder and B-felony burglary.

Police arrested Vervalen in connection with a stabbing the morning of Feb. 21, 2021. Police at the time said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries but was stabilized.

The courts remanded Vervalen to custody Friday, pending sentencing, according to clerk of court’s office.

He’ll be sentenced April 17 at 3 p.m. and faces the chance of up to 20 years in prison on the A-felony charge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
Tana Marie Johnson
Family, friends remember Dickinson woman killed in crash
Mandan house explosion
Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion
Charles Johnson, Jr.
Man arrested after shots fired at southeast Minot residence
Ice sculptures
Embracing winter: Bismarck man creates ice sculptures in his front yard

Latest News

UMary Wrestling
UMary Wrestling’s Mid-Season Success
Bostyn Bailey
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: TGU’s Bostyn Bailey
Person of interest found
UPDATE: Bismarck Police have located the person of interest in stabbing
Minot State of the city
Minot State of the City address set for Feb. 9